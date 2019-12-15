Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulatory care centre plans
Ambulatory care centre plans
Health

REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

Adam Hourigan
15th Dec 2019 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE new Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care centre is almost halfway to be completed, wit ha “topping out” ceremony to mark the high point of construction on Friday.

The plans for the centre have been released, showing the layout of the new centre.

The Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre will provide two new floors of clinical services, supported by new public drop off zone and loading dock below, and new links to the existing hospital campus.

The comprehensive range of services to be delivered includes renal dialysis, specialist outpatient clinics, allied health services and oncology chemotherapy.

“When it opens next year it will have a huge positive impact for day patients across the Clarence Valley,” Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said.

Take a look at the plans here:

Ambulatory care centre plans
Ambulatory care centre plans

Ground floor plans
Ground floor plans

First floor plans
First floor plans
clarence development grafton base hospital
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

        premium_icon St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

        Business Works to begin on full redvelopment and expansion of aged care facility in Grafton

        Trio of councillors back rescission motion

        premium_icon Trio of councillors back rescission motion

        News Fiercely debated topic brought back to the table for final showdown of the year

        Climate council keen on Kean

        premium_icon Climate council keen on Kean

        News Minister congratulated after he ‘connected the dots’ on bushfire and climate...

        ‘I am even getting tingles now just thinking about it’

        premium_icon ‘I am even getting tingles now just thinking about it’

        News Bridge-builders reflect after ‘surreal’ finish to ‘life changing’ project