REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

THE new Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care centre is almost halfway to be completed, wit ha “topping out” ceremony to mark the high point of construction on Friday.

The plans for the centre have been released, showing the layout of the new centre.

The Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre will provide two new floors of clinical services, supported by new public drop off zone and loading dock below, and new links to the existing hospital campus.

The comprehensive range of services to be delivered includes renal dialysis, specialist outpatient clinics, allied health services and oncology chemotherapy.

“When it opens next year it will have a huge positive impact for day patients across the Clarence Valley,” Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said.

Take a look at the plans here:

Ambulatory care centre plans

Ground floor plans