REVEALED: Your first look at our newest ambulance station

Representatives from NSW Ambulance, NSW Healt and Iluka Bowls Club join Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Iluka Ambulance Station campaigners Ann and John McLean at the section of land sold by the Iluka Bowls Club to be the new home of the Iluka Ambulance Station.

IT HAS been long fought-for and wanted in Iluka, and now the first glimpse of their new ambulance station has been revealed.

The NSW Government has unveiled an artist‘s impression of the new ambulance station which the Nationals in NSW Government are building in Iluka, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has revealed.

“Last week we opened the major new upgrade of Grafton Base Hospital and now we are a step closer to another terrific new piece of health infrastructure for the Clarence Valley,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“It is not the Sydney Opera House, but what matters is that the station is being designed with input from local paramedics to support their clinical capability and ability to meet Iluka‘s mobile emergency medical care needs,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“It is a double bonus for Iluka because patients will be able to arrive in record time at Maclean and Grafton Hospital emergency departments thanks to the multi-billion dollar upgrade of the Pacific Highway.

“It is also great that the station is one of just a handful across NSW that will have solar electricity panels to help with energy-efficiency and cut running costs.”

The design includes parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles; administration and office areas; staff amenities; storage areas; relief accommodation; staff parking and a wash bay.

Iluka‘s bid for an ambulance station was initially knocked back by the bureaucracy because the town wasn’t deemed large enough to qualify, but that decision was overturned following sustained lobbying by Mr Gulaptis with the backing of the local community and Nationals Leader John Barilaro.

The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station.

“I am very grateful for the ongoing support of local stakeholders including the Iluka Bowling Club, the Iluka Ambulance Action Group led by John & Ann McLean and Clarence Valley Council; all organisations are working together to deliver this vital piece of infrastructure for the Iluka district,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.