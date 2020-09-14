Menu
Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

On Missing Persons Week for 2019 police are asking for anyone with information regarding these missing persons to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers: Lachlan Cairns, John Green, Jasmine Morris, Gerardus Makkenhoven, an unidentified man wearing an Ecko Unlimited brand shirt in 2013, and Patrick Raymond Kear,

Bear is a boisterous young man, who loves to play and gets on well with other dogs. He has a great nature, wants to please, loves to have something in his mouth, a stick, a toy, a bone, just anything. He will require consistent training. To visit Bear, quote: 991001002500382

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard "studio" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

News

REVEALED: Your first look at this year's JADA finalists

14th Sep 2020 12:00 AM

IT IS Australia's richest drawing prize with $45,000 in prize money up for grabs, and the standard of this year's work has not disappointed.

WIth some of Australia's leading artists alongside local creative talents, here is your first look at the 55 works selected as finalists of the 2020 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

The winner will be announced on October 2 in an online opening event. The judge for the award is Peter McKay, Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art.

