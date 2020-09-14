REVEALED: Your first look at this year's JADA finalists

Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IT IS Australia's richest drawing prize with $45,000 in prize money up for grabs, and the standard of this year's work has not disappointed.

WIth some of Australia's leading artists alongside local creative talents, here is your first look at the 55 works selected as finalists of the 2020 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

The winner will be announced on October 2 in an online opening event. The judge for the award is Peter McKay, Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art.