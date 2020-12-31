REVEALED: Your guide to 2020 New Year’s Eve in Clarence

IT DOESN’T matter if you don’t think 2020 was worth celebrating, there’s still plenty of places to enjoy the end of what has been a unique year.

While many of the normal mainstays of the New Year are missing, such as the Pacific Hotel fireworks, or the Yamba carnival, there are still many venues providing entertainment on the final day of the year.

Here is the Daily Examiner’s round up of what’s happening in our region:

Jacaranda Hotel

Pub open 12pm -1am. Restaurant open and DJ Al playing music.

Clocktower Hotel

The restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner. So why not grab some friends come in, have a lovely dinner and perhaps a few bevys to see out the year. For every dinner booking in the restaurant they‘ll decorate your table to help set the mood for a festive evening and celebrate the New Year. They will have all the party songs playing to help you see out the year with a bang! Open until 1am.

Maclean Bowling Club

Friday, 1st January – New Years Day party and bowls on the green with 2 Way Street from 5pm to 8pm $10 per person includes bowls and sausage sizzle.

Club Iluka

They have a great afternoon and evening planned for NYE … a little something for everyone:

Water-slide from 3pm, Live Music with Pistol Whip from 4pm, Food, Cocktails, Pop up Bar, Restaurant open from 5.30pm.

Due to Covid Restrictions, especially the “no dancing & singing” rules we have decided to close at 10pm. So please take full advantage of live music with Pistol Whip 4-8pm who are super keen to be performing again.

Water-slide tickets are available online: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=679221 – 2 x 1.5 hour sessions and New Year’s Day they have super awesome local favourite Marshall Okell from 5pm. Afternoon sessions in the Garden Terrace Bar.

Sanctus Brewery



If you thought that the Brew Crew at Sanctus were going to let 2020 drift into the night without offering up something to point it in the right direction, you‘d be sorely mistaken. New Year’s Eve sees the Loose Screws back on deck in the brewery, with the man who‘s shown the Divinyls, GangGajang and 1927 how to swing it: special guest, and super drummer, JJ Harris. JJ is coming in to teach the boys a bit about groove and timekeeping, putting some tasty percussion down for the lads to drench in guitar, and the only people having more fun than Mark, Scott and JJ will be YOU. JJ & The Loose Screws will be turning it on from 5 til 9, this Thursday night, December 31.

The Loose Screws will have a special guest on New Years Eve at Sanctus Brewing

Rest Point Hotel Copmanhurst



The bistro will be open 6-8pm and we will have Live Music from 8.30pm. The tables always fill up quick, so please give them a call and book in if you will be joining them for dinner 6647 3125.

Yamba Golf Club

We are hosting our annual Party on the Green, starting at 6pm. Free jumping castle for the kids (weather depending), live music with The Ford Brothers. Bring a bean bag or blanket and enjoy a great family friendly night.



The restaurant and deck is now fully booked for New Year’s Eve – If you would like to join in for good music and drinks, bring a picnic blanket and find a seat on the green. Strictly NO BYO alcohol or food. First in best dressed. To book the courtesy bus please call the main bar. For any other enquiries in regards to New Year’s Eve please call reception.

Pacific Hotel

Celebrate New Year’s Eve by the beach here at the Pacific Hotel. Enjoy a three-course dinner accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine on arrival.

The evening will also include live music performed by Ben Whiting. Numbers are limited so please call us on 66462466 or drop in to our reception to purchase your tickets!