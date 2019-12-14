Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New trend taking over Instagram.
New trend taking over Instagram.
Fashion & Beauty

Revealing new trend taking over Insta

by Martha Cliff
14th Dec 2019 3:41 PM

A new Instagram trend has taken off - this time featuring the "triangle".

As celebs soak up the sun in their enviable holiday snaps, they've found a new way to show off their figures.

From Miley Cyrus to Amber Gill, these stars are loving the "triangle pose" - a new way to ensure they are always showcasing their best angles, The Sun reports. The good news is, it's not a tricky one to master - it's all about where you put your arm.

 

Miley Cyrus showing off the ‘triangle’ pose during a recent vacation. Picture: Instagram/MileyCyrus
Miley Cyrus showing off the ‘triangle’ pose during a recent vacation. Picture: Instagram/MileyCyrus

 

 

Love Island UK star Amber Gill got the memo and was posing up a storm during a recent trip to Miami. Picture: Instagram/AmberGill
Love Island UK star Amber Gill got the memo and was posing up a storm during a recent trip to Miami. Picture: Instagram/AmberGill

 

Chloe Ferry, a Georgie Shore star, was keen to try out the new pose during her recent holiday in Dubai. Picture: Instagram/ChlorFerry
Chloe Ferry, a Georgie Shore star, was keen to try out the new pose during her recent holiday in Dubai. Picture: Instagram/ChlorFerry

Perfecting the stance is simple; by raising your arm to your head you create a triangle shape between the crook of your arm and your head.

Singer Miley Cyrus pulled out the pose during a recent trip with her mum and sister and plenty of reality stars have been keen to show off their posing skills.

RELATED: 'I tried absurd bikini trend and found its worrying flaw'

 

Another Love Islander to embrace the pose was Anna Vakili. Picture: Instagram/AnnaVakili
Another Love Islander to embrace the pose was Anna Vakili. Picture: Instagram/AnnaVakili

 

Montana Brown was another member of Love Island alumni to nail the pose. Picture: Instagram/MontanaBrown
Montana Brown was another member of Love Island alumni to nail the pose. Picture: Instagram/MontanaBrown

Love Island UK winner Amber Gill, 22, couldn't get enough of the super-flattering triangle during a recent trip to Miami and it has proven popular with other Love Island alumni too including Montana Brown and Anna Vakili.

While most choose to use the pose standing up, it can also amp up a lounging snap as Laura Anderson and Kendall Rae Knight prove.

 

British TV presenter and DJ, Ashley James, Picture: Instagram/AshleyJames
British TV presenter and DJ, Ashley James, Picture: Instagram/AshleyJames

 

You don’t have to be standing up to make it work as Laura Anderson, another Love Islander proved. Picture: Instagram/LauraAnderson
You don’t have to be standing up to make it work as Laura Anderson, another Love Islander proved. Picture: Instagram/LauraAnderson

 

Another UK Love Islander Kendall Rae Knight showcased a lazy girl's take on the pose. Picture: Instagram/KendallRaeKnight
Another UK Love Islander Kendall Rae Knight showcased a lazy girl's take on the pose. Picture: Instagram/KendallRaeKnight

 

Kylie Jenner proved you don't need sun to perfect the pose. Picture: Instagram/KylieJenner
Kylie Jenner proved you don't need sun to perfect the pose. Picture: Instagram/KylieJenner

RELATED: X-rated string bikini from Australian swimwear brand goes viral

Plus you don't have to limit yourself to one arm with sprinter Dina Asher Smith and Jorja Smith perfecting the double triangle.

Kylie Jenner also put her hands up for the pose during a skiing holiday this week, proving it works just as well in the snow as it does in the sun.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
instagram new trend social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsung heroes of the RFS at No.1

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS at No.1

        Opinion WHILE the room was full of people of significant influence, no one at the 2019 Power 30 morning tea doubted the name at the top of the list.

        REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

        News When we asked for recommendations for your favourite hairdresser

        Hospital on top for new care section

        premium_icon Hospital on top for new care section

        Health Abulatory care centre “tops out” at half-way stage, but member says planning money...

        Tribute to the ‘cheeky’ Mayor of Wooli

        premium_icon Tribute to the ‘cheeky’ Mayor of Wooli

        People and Places Evelyn Gane. the face and voice for her Wooli community that she retired to has...