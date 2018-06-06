Revealing time for knockers

BOO HISS: Putting a toxic spin on great achievements has become a sport for some people in the Clarence.

IT'S INCREDIBLE how something that seems like good news for a region can be turned into something bad.

Take the Grafton Regional Gallery funding for instance. This tale of biblical proportions would give Lazarus a run for his money when it comes to second chances.

In less than a year the gallery went from facing a lethal downgrading to what could become one of the state's finest institutions.

But apparently it's a waste of ratepayer money and we can't afford it - even though the entire $7.6 million is coming from the state government.

And if you can get your head around that trigonometry and realise the difference between local and state government, there's always a chance to anticipate failure before the ink on the cheque has dried.

Whingeing about how much it will cost for the upkeep of such a 'fancy' establishment despite a thorough and privately funded business plan being done as part of the funding application process is just another way to undermine and smash the community effort that went into securing the cash and in turn the cultural hub's future.

This business plan forecasts how the gallery will help to increase not only its own income, but the income of lots of other businesses around the city and region - cafes, accommodation and retail.

But the public gallery of doom and gloom don't want to know about that. Despite having never set foot in the place, it's "Off with their arty farty heads”.

I'm happy to admit cultural stuff is my thing. Not so much sport. My limited voluntary roles are culturally based, one with the gallery, the other a council committee.

But that doesn't mean I drive past Fisher Park and the hockey fields thinking what a waste of my rates money that is - because I never set foot on those grounds (to my physical detriment I might add).

What kind of parochial pack of cronies have we become that unless every cent you are forced to hand over to council should only be spent on the things you use or want?

It's the same attitude with other council services.

Do you really need to be told why roads travelled by thousands of motorists every day get priority over remote gravel ones used by a handful of people who choose to live on a bush acreage?

Or that your rancid plastic baby nappies are a lifestyle choice and not a priority for a weekly garbage service designed to encourage more eco-sensitive practices?

So it's perplexing that despite the gallery's funding windfall coming from a pool of money exclusively set aside for cultural development in the state, people still think it is wasteful spending because a gallery is not a hospital or a school.

Well I beg to differ. Health and education aren't restricted to those two buildings.

Creative and cultural enrichment is one way to help make a healthy society especially when it comes to preventing and managing huge challenges such as mental health. Rather than waiting for people to hit rock bottom, galleries and museums provide environments that can help alleviate this and other social issues like loneliness. They also educate. Why do you think schools flock to these institutions?

As far as looking at the gallery from a business perspective, its potential is enormous but you have to give it a chance. The cafe fiasco certainly didn't help to maintain financial stability over the past few years but things are already turning around the for the institution that celebrates its 30th anniversary this year despite the expansion being some time away.

Over the weekend there was a leading Sydney architect at the gallery expressly to give a talk on fascinating houses built by some of the country's legends in that field. It was to complement a new exhibition.

About 25 people officially booked in but by the time the talk started more than 40 people were packed into the studio. All at $10 a head. It's small, but it's a start. The recent Archibald exhibition also earned its keep. People came up from Sydney to see it here because it was more convenient and they enjoyed a a weekend away. There'll be more where that came from with an extension that can ultimately offer the big touring blockbusters.

Bendigo is now defined by its art gallery for this reason. As is Tasmania. Both host internationally acclaimed exhibitions and works. So it is possible to redefine an inland regional area if you choose wisely and the venue has the support of its ratepaying residents.

You don't have to look hard to see what happens to businesses too scared to reinvest into improving themselves. They close down. So unless that's really what's behind the naysaying at least fess up rather than incessantly white-ant the place.

The gallery has received a leg-up from the government to take itself and the Clarence Valley into the 21st century as an arts destination. It's not so far from the beaches here for coastal holidaymakers to make a day trip to see the hinterland, history and cultural offerings up the road. Hell, they might even stay in Yamba longer to do so.

So perhaps focus on that and the increased visitation and volunteers, the money generated and the happy, healthy and educated community it will help to foster.

Leave the predictable stereotyping back in 1950s where it belongs. You'll find art snobs and rich, out-of-touch people in every demographic - including popular coastal strips.

Besides I think the local indigenous communities, tradies, people living with disabilities, the elderly, school students and other regular gallery users might arc up about being described like that.

Gallery expansion timeline

You would think it was good news that the Grafton Regional Gallery is set for expansion in 2019 thanks to a $7.6 million state government grant but nah, not to some locals. SIMONHUGHESPHOTO@gmail.com

Just in case you think the extension plan was an afterthought or cash grab here are some timeline facts to digest: