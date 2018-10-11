Tourist shocks onlookers in hilarious video

THIS "drunken" reveller must feel a right ass after being filmed slumped on the back of a donkey wearing just a sailor's hat and swimmers.

The half-naked man - who appears to have passed out - was spotted being paraded up and down a busy seafront promenade in front of bemused holiday-makers in the Russian resort of Sochi, on the Black Sea coast.

He is hotly pursued by two tourist police officers who are seen giggling as they try to ensure he doesn't fall off his ride.

One female guard, who struggles to keep up with the donkey and its passenger, is then seen turning away and promptly bursting into a fit of laughter.

The bizarre viral video has already attracted more than one million views on Facebook and has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

After seeing the hilarious clip, one clearly amused Facebook user wrote: "OMG that was me in Benidorm … LOL."

They tried to make sure he didn’t fall of his ride.

Another user added: "There is wasted and then there is this fella. A different dimension."

Earlier this year, it was reported how donkeys on the Greek island of Santorini were being crippled by podgy tourists.

Thousands visit the idyllic island to see the picturesque white houses and take a ride on the animals up the steep hills.

The hat really sets off the outfit.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.