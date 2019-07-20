Revellers get risque at Splendour

It's Day 2 of Byron Bay's Splendour in the Grass, and revellers have been putting their best fashion foot forward. Yesterday's crowd bared all but today, revellers are all about making a statement.

Before headline acts including Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper hit the stage, revellers are already showing off their festival best.

The outfits are spectacular, from leopard prints and barely-there pants to glitter and fluoro.

It wouldn’t be Splendour without the fashion. Picture: Instagram

PHOTOS: THE ULTIMATE SPLENDOUR GALLERY

The look first turned heads at this year's Coachella festival, when beauty blogger James Charles wore a white version.

In case you missed it, cotton candy shades are really in this year. And props to anyone who dares to wander the parklands in six-inch heels!



Lots of vinyl and pleather is cropping up at this year's festival already, with some rocking a cheekier look than others.

Cheetah pants and combat boots mean business. Picture: Instagram



Most have taken some serious pointers from Coachellas past, keen to embrace an animal print wherever possible.

Despite being smack bang in the middle of winter, thousands of fashion-conscious, music-obsessed punters are braving the cold in crop tops and mesh.

Tiarne Fairfull, Sandie Callahan, Dani Simm and Aimee Hewspon, getting ready for Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Regi Varghese/AAP

All are welcome, including any jockeys that got lost along the way. Picture: Instagram

Nothing says Splendour like a co-ordinated group outfit. Picture: Instagram

Please note: crystals and/or body glitter are also a must.



The first headline act - Tame Impala - is on stage at 10.45pm. But in the lead-up to tonight's show, revellers have been heading in early to check out the rest of the festival's offerings.



But for those still en route to the grounds, some have been experiencing difficulties.

One visitor at a local Coles took to social media to warn others not to try getting cash out, as Splendour-goers had drained the place.

My local @Coles is getting worse & worse. Couldn't get cash out at any of the registers because of #splendour, #SITG2019, hey guys it's on every year in July, so why not prepare ahead. Incompetent management. — 💧Costin Heaps 🌈 (@DianneCostin) July 19, 2019



Despite festival organisers stressing there'd be no cash on site this year - and advising people they'd have to tap and go - it seems the warning may have fallen on deaf ears.

Organisers (along with Tweed/Byron Police) also promised there'd be a high-visibility police operation underway during the three-day event.

Police with dogs were already out in full force today, targeting illegal drug use and supply, alcohol-fuelled violence and anti-social behaviour.

Police officers and drug detection dogs were seen wandering among festival-goers. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Police will maintain a strong presence throughout the event. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sincerely hoping all the seats are padded. Picture: Instagram

Ready to get wild. Picture: Instagram