REVENUE RANGER: New parking officer touted

An increase in the number of free-campers in the Clarence has contributed to the workload of council rangers.

THE Clarence could have its first dedicated parking officer under a council plan to increase the number of rangers.

On Tuesday Clarence Valley Council will decide on whether to hire two additional staff to join the ranger team, one of which could be a permanent specialist parking officer.

Under the plan recommended by council staff, the parking officer would in effect pay for itself through revenue raised by parking infringements.

The primary reasons for the additional staff relate to workload issues stemming from changing responsibilities coupled with the team being the same size it was a decade ago.

Population growth of 2000 people, an increase in the number of tourists by 360,000 and a doubling of the number of jobs to attend to are cited as contributing factors.

Patrolling areas popular with free-campers – particularly at night – has also led to day duties suffering and has contributed to ranger fatigue.

Under one of the three options put forward in council papers, it is suggested council could significantly increase their level of service by adding a dedicated parking officer as well as two rangers.

The final option is to make no to staffing levels.

The appeal of a dedicated parking officer is clear with the strategic estimate showing one could bring in upwards of $130,000.

That is based on an estimate of five tickets per day, four days a week across Grafton, Yamba, South Grafton and Maclean CBDs, plus five tickets a day, one day a month in Clarence Valley school zones.

Councillors are due to make a decision on the matter at April’s council meeting on Tuesday.