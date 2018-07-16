Reverend helps racegoers with prayer (but not picks)

PRAY'S THE DAY: Racing chaplain Reverend Colin Watts was in good form at the Grafton Cup.

PRAY'S THE DAY: Racing chaplain Reverend Colin Watts was in good form at the Grafton Cup. Adam Hourigan

NOT EVERYONE will know about him, but the Reverend Colin Watts made his way to Grafton from Sydney for the July Racing Carnival to fulfil his role as the racing chaplain.

With a huge two days of racing over the Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup days, Rev Watts was perched by the parade ring, ready to help whenever he was needed.

When three jockeys fell from their horses on Ramornie Day, he followed them to hospital to provide counsel.

"I'm the racing chaplain in Sydney and the wider area and I basically offer support for people who work in the racing industry,” he said.

"It's a big industry and it's a high-pressure one so there are lots of mental health issues and physical issues because there are a lot of injuries.”

This was the chaplain's third time at the July Racing Carnival.

"It's a major carnival and it's the one that everyone comes to.

"That's partly why I'm here and this is a major hub for racing. I like to get to know the people here and hopefully get a chaplain locally.”

Rev Watts said he's been to a lot of racing carnivals, and Grafton's is up there with the best.

"The two big days ... and two half-day public holidays ... which is unusual in itself,” he said.

"The town gets behind it and just walking through the town today and the (excitement), you can tell, people are here for the races.”