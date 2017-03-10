REVIEW: God's Waiting Room

One of the characters from God's Waiting Room, which is on at the Pelican Playhouse from March 3.

"To exist is to change, to change is to mature, to mature is to go on creating oneself endlessly.” And endlessly I couldn't help but reflect on the première of Dorothy Hillis' play 'God's Waiting Room'. An ode to being aged or old or whatever we might conceive this final phase of life to be.

'God's Waiting Room' is a treat for the young and the evidently young at heart that is full of uplifting insights, real issues, recollections and reflections. Meaningful banter and 'one-liners' depict lessons learnt by a soul which has never been frightened to live.

The talented cast more than do credit to the script, conveying the passion and message of the play with genuine feeling and emotion.

Full of laughs, lows, highs, sorrow, kinship and hope, 'God's Waiting Room' is an out-and-out treat. A more than worthy celebratory flagship for Seniors' Week in the Clarence Valley.

If you do just one thing for yourself this week to add to your appreciation of life, indeed being alive, then get along to The Pelican Playhouse to experience 'God's Waiting Room'. A tale that portrays the realities, trials, despairs and ultimate triumphs that truly define a life 'long-lived'.

DETAILS

God's Waiting Room by Dorothy Hillis

Director - Rita Bullen, Stage Manager - Rhonda Dunkel, Lighting - Erika Honnery

Final shows: Friday and Saturday March 10-11 at 7.30pm; Sunday March 12 at 2pm at Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

Tickets: South Grafton News & Gifts, phone 6642 3027