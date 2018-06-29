Review into disgraced doctor expanded to Grafton

THE inquiry into disgraced surgeon Emil Gayed has been expanded to include Grafton Base Hospital after it was discovered he may have worked there in 1994 and 1995.

The independent review into the oversight of the quality of care and safety of patients treated by Dr Gayed comes after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Dr Gayed guilty of professional misconduct in reference to his treatment of patients at Manning Base Hospital.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said NNSWLHD had information that indicates Dr Gayed may also have worked at Grafton Base Hospital in 1994 and 1995.

"The district's focus is on ensuring any woman with concerns about the care she may have received under Dr Gayed is provided with advice and any appropriate follow up assessment,” Mr Jones said.

"We will review available records and make direct contact with any patient who has previously raised issues or complaints in the past regarding the treatment they received from Dr Gayed.

"Anyone else with concerns about treatment they may have received is encouraged to call our dedicated consumer relations number, 1800 108 078.

"A senior staff member will be available to answer questions and make any appropriate referrals for follow up care.”

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal has banned Dr Gayed from practising medicine, however, he has not been employed in the public health system since 2016.

Following the tribunal ruling, the Secretary of NSW Health under Section 122 of the Health Services Act appointed Gail Furness SC to conduct an inquiry covering four NSW public hospitals where Dr Gayed worked over the past two decades.

NSW Health Deputy Secretary Dr Nigel Lyons said the inquiry would also look at the management of any complaints, adverse events or performance issues relating to Dr Gayed and subsequent action taken by each Local Health District.

People concerned about their clinician are urged to visit the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, whose online register of practitioners has accurate, up to date information about the registration status of all registered health practitioners in Australia.