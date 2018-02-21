Menu
NOT SO FUN: A bogged Toyota Land Cruiser at Brooms Head. John Ibbotson
THE CARS THAT ATE THE BROOM: Review into 4wd access

by Caitlan Charles
21st Feb 2018 7:31 AM

CLARENCE VALLEY Council will review their policy into beach access and vehicles on beaches.

Mayor Jim Simmons introduced a mayoral minute into the council meeting on Tuesday night requesting general manager Ashley Lindsay review council's policy on beach access and vehicles following a meeting in Brooms Head on February 10.

Mr Simmons said 75 concerned residents and ratepayers attended the meeting along with Cr Greg Clancy, Debrah Novak, Mr Lindsay and council staff after residents raised concerns over the number of four-wheel drives accessing Brooms Head beach north of Lake Cakora during the summer holidays.

Council's policy on vehicle beach access was last reviewed in 2015 with the current policy being adopted in August 2015.

Cr Simmons wrote in his minute that a number of residents said council should do more to police the behaviour some drivers are exhibiting on the beaches where there is little to no regard for people walking or children playing.

The public meeting was also attended by fishermen who were concerned council would deny all four-wheel drives to the beaches.

Councillors considered forming a working party which would include community members, fishermen and people from concerned groups.

The minute was passed unanimously after a small adjustment to the motion from Cr Richie Williamson.

