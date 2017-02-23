Review time for council's GM

CLARENCE Valley Council is putting together a committee to conduct a performance review of its general manager Scott Greensill.

In a confidential session during Tuesday's meeting, the council resolved to form a committee of the mayor and deputy mayor, a person nominated by Mr Greensill and a councillor chosen by the council.

In open session the council appointed Cr Peter Ellem to the committee.

The council resolution said the review would be conducted under the terms of the Office of Local Government's guidelines for the appointment and oversight of general managers.

Mr Greensill signed a five-year contract with the council in October 2011. He had previously been general manager at Singleton.