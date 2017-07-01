Revised Fit for the Future plan breakdown

CLARENCE Valley councillors voted seven to one in an attempt to secure our future.

The decision at the last meeting will allow acting general manager Ashley Lindsay to submit a Council Reassessment Report to the Office of Local Government detailing how they will become Fit for the Future.

The council must meet seven benchmarks divided into sustainability, infrastructure and service management, and efficiency in order to get their general fund into the positive and become Fit for the Future.

Sustainability

Council is required to have:

An operating performance ratio greater than or equal to break-even.

An own source revenue ratio greater than 60%.

A building and infrastructure asset renewal ratio greater than 100%.

Council implemented the IPART approved one-off 6.5% SRV for 2016/17 to raise additional revenue.

It will submit an application to IPART for 8% per year for three years from 2018/19-2020/21 with a cumulative increase of 25.97% that will be permanently retained in the council's rate base.

Council has implemented key strategies around asset rationalisation that will reduce duplication and operating costs, including the sale of two works depots and three administration buildings, resulting in net proceeds of $3.5 million.

Consultancy firm Uniqco conducted a review of council's Light Fleet and Heavy Plant Operations, and their recommendation led to:

Annual operating cost savings of $440,000

$6.5 million being re-allocated from the Light Fleet and Heavy Plant Financial Reserves to a new Infrastructure Asset Renewals Reserve. These funds will be used to address the timely renewal of roads related infrastructure.

Construction of the new works depot in South Grafton has started with completion estimated to be in October-December 2017, which will consolidate five depots into one. This is expected to result in a minimum annual ongoing savings of $1.088 million.

They have adopted cost saving strategies which include organisational structure changes with a reduction of of staffing levels by 27, that will save $2.25 million in 2017/18.

Council will not achieve the building and infrastructure asset renewal ratio by 2020/21, but is expected to breach the benchmark by 2024/25 when it achieves 102.46%.

Infrastructure and Service Management

Council is required to have:

Infrastructure backlog ratio of less than 2%.

An asset maintenance ratio of greater than 100%.

A debt service ratio of greater than 0% and less than or equal to 20%.

A specialist contractor drove the entire Clarence Valley Council road network of over 2500km to update road network asset data.

The contractor recorded roughness, rutting and seal cracking data, gravel depth and road condition data on the unsealed road network, and collected up-to-date condition data on kerbs and gutters, signs and open drains.

The data will be used to update the condition of council's transport assets, preparing updated backlog works and provide data to better schedule council works to meet short and long term maintenance requirements.

This allowed council to reassess and reduce the infrastructure backlog by $18.116 million to $50.89 million.

Council will not meet the infrastructure backlog ratio until 2023/24 when the benchmark is achieved at 1.76%.

The asset management ratio is expected to be stable in each year till 2020/21, and then improvements will be made in 2021/22 to 2026/27.

Efficiency

Council is required to:

Meet the real operating expenditure per capita.

Council have achieved this with IPART's October, 2015 assessment.