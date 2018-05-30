Revival of iconic Coast Mexican restaurant on the cards

Rusty's Mexican was an iconic dining spot on the Sunshine Coast and residents have plead for it to return.

Rusty's Mexican was an iconic dining spot on the Sunshine Coast and residents have plead for it to return. Contributed

IT WAS as much a historic Coast institution as it was an iconic Mexican-inspired dining spot.

Ask any Coast local and they would likely recall some fond memory of dining at Rusty's Mexican restaurant, whether it was an 18th birthday celebration or a night out with friends.

It was even frequented by local sporting legends Grant Kenny, Lisa Curry and Clint Robinson.

The restaurant opened in Cotton Tree in the 1970s by American ex-pat, the original Rusty, who still lives in Mooloolaba with his wife.

While restaurants often come and go, the nostalgia around Rusty's Mexican and a craving for its dishes had left many calling for it to re-open on the Coast.

Hearing these calls, Rusty's son, Rusty Junior, decided it was time to revive some cult classics started by his father.

He has started selling the restaurant's original Mexican dishes at the Fisherman's Road Sunday markets in Diddillibah and plans to hopefully settle somewhere more permanent down the track.

"At the moment I am trying to find a commercial kitchen in Maroochydore to let me sell out of there on Friday and Saturday nights so I can do Uber Eats," he said.

"But I'm running a stall at the markets and it's been really popular.

"I have people come up all the time who dined at the original Rusty's. It was an icon in the area. So as long as the food tastes exactly as how they remembered it tasting, then I'm on to a winner."

ICONIC SPOT: People often celebrated birthdays and milestones at the restaurant. Contributed

Rusty Jnr offers popular dishes such as nachos, enchiladas, guacamole, caramel flans and Mexican fruit cakes.

"I actually have the original cassette of when my father recorded all of the recipes," he said.

"People state that they have the original recipes and they do because they worked there. But there are certain seasonings and spices that you can't buy over the counter and there are only certain places you can buy them.

"It's Tex-mex and it's authentic Rusty's."

Rusty Jnr said he just hoped he could continue the legacy created by his father and recreate the classics that locals so fondly remembered.

"It was a lifetime dream of his to have a Mexican restaurant like Happy Days (TV show). In the states there is a chain of restaurants called AMW. And that was his idea for the restaurant," he said.

"There was a happy atmosphere there and everyone always enjoyed themselves.

"My father's principle was always quality and quantity. Make sure their bellies are full when they leave so when they go home they aren't raiding the fridge."

Rusty's Mexican Food will be at the Fisherman's Road markets this Sunday.