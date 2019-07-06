Revved up for South Grafton's big day

GETTING READY FOR THE BIG DAY: (right) Grafton Toyota general manager Rob Connell leads the charge for his employees to this Sunday's Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup.

GETTING READY FOR THE BIG DAY: (right) Grafton Toyota general manager Rob Connell leads the charge for his employees to this Sunday's Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON Toyota general manager Rob Connell admits he's not much of an expert on the horses, but his eye is drawn to the topweight in the South Grafton Cup this Sunday.

"Petrology, because it's petrol, it's perfect," he laughed.

"But really, I'm not the guy to be asking. I do enjoy getting out there though."

Grafton Toyota has been the naming right sponsor to the South Grafton Cup, which acts as the lead-in to the two main race days.

"It's good to have the naming rights," Mr Connell said.

"We're a South Grafton business and we're proud of that, and we love to keep it local."

Mr Connell said he had always enjoyed the atmosphere of the day, saying there was a great spirit about the day, especially for the locals.

"I just think it's the community, the Grafton community celebrate for the week ahead," he said.

"It's great to get everyone together and we enjoy being able to do that."

Gates open on Sunday at 10.30 with a nine race program. There is entertainment on the Westlawn, and the Paradeyard Pavilion will open its doors.