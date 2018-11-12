REVVING THE CHEVY: All-rounder stands tall for Coutts

Lewis Chevalley waits at the non-strikers end during the GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Westlawn and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park.

Lewis Chevalley waits at the non-strikers end during the GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Westlawn and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park. Matthew Elkerton

COUTTS v WESTLAWN: He was an 11th hour call-up into the Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing side, but Lewis Chevalley could not have dreamt of a better return to the GDSC Premier League.

A regular with the gloves in the field, Chevalley swapped out his wicketkeeping duties to take the new ball for the Coutts side and finished with a handy three wickets as they bowled Westlawn out for 144.

But it was with the bat where Chevalley shone the brightest, lacing the ball to the fence 14 times on his way to 86 not out as Coutts Crossing secured first innings points on the first day of their clash at Lower Fisher Park.

After Brenden Cotten fell to the sharp bowling of Westlawn captain Nathan Blanch (2 for 45 off 15) in the opening over of the Coutts innings, it was left to Chevalley and opener Brent Rankin (45) to steer the innings back in the right direction.

The bails go flyign as Brenden Cotten leaves a delivery which jagged back and hit off stump during the GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Westlawn and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park. Matthew Elkerton

The pair looked sound at the crease together, seeing off the efforts of Blanch, before going on to mount a dominant 87-run second wicket stand.

"I wasn't expecting to head out in the first over, so it was a bit touch and go for a while there,” Chevalley said.

"It took me a while to get the feel of it with the bat. They started really well with the ball, Pidge (Blanch) just kept hitting that nagging line but once we saw him out, it got a lot easier.

"They were all bowling in the good spots, but we just had to play patient and just wait on the bad balls.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Coutts' middle order batsman Andrew McLachlan (11) played a short cameo, before Matt McKee (15) maintained an end as Chevalley blasted past the half-century mark in a 57-run fourth-wicket stand to push Coutts to a total of 4-172 at stumps.

"When I got to the half century it really helped with the confidence,” he said. "I was really feeling good, and I was seeing them even better after it.”

Earlier in the day it was Chevalley (3 for 47 off 10) who anchored the Coutts bowling attack as Westlawn lost wickets in clumps through the innings.

Young opener Ben Shipman (57) was the lone shining light as he bashed his way to a half century before he was snaffled off the bowling of leg spinner Brenden Cotten (3 for 31 off 6).

Shaun Simpson (23) also made a late cameo in the innings for Westlawn, punching four boundaries and one maximum on his way to 23.

But the brightest moment for the lower order batsman came when his son, and Westlawn under-12s player, Kade walked to the crease at number 11 alongside his dad. The future star remained on 1 not out at the end of the innings as the pair lifted Westlawn to 144 with a 21-run final wicket stand.

With the first innings result under their belts, Coutts Crossing will now aim to push on and mount a large lead next week as they aim for the outright.

Chevalley will return to the crease to start the day at Lower Fisher Park with 14 runs between himself and a maiden Premier League ton, but the all-rounder has not put one thought to it.

"We just need to be happy with what we have achieved out there today, and I am sure everyone will be revved up for next week,” he said.

COUTTS CROSSING V WESTLAWN

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: Tony Blanch

Westlawn 1st Innings

B Shipman c Elkerton b Cotten 57

PJ Vidler c McLachlan b Chevalley 2

JR Grieve c O'Connell b Ensby 8

JT Bender c Cotten b Chevalley 14

RJ Bender c & b Chevalley 5

KG Wilson c ? b McLachlan 4

N Blanch c Bailey b O'Connell 16

A Spies c McLachlan b O'Connell 8

LG Stutt b Cotten 0

SM Simpson c Elkerton b Cotten 23

K Simpson not out 1

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 4, nb 2) 6

ALL-OUT for 144

Overs: 30.4

FoW: 1-5(PJ Vidler) 2-16(JR Grieve) 3-74(JT Bender) 4-84(RJ Bender) 5-92(KG Wilson) 6-93(B Shipman) 7-111(A Spies) 8-112(LG Stutt) 9-123(N Blanch) 10-144(SM Simpson)

Bowling: D Ensby 3.5-2-11-1(1w), LR Chevalley 10-0-47-3, A McLachlan 9.1-1-45-1(1w), B Cotten 6-1-31-3, N O'Connell 3-1-10-2(2w)

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B Cotten b Blanch 0

B Rankin c ? b Grieve 45

LR Chevalley not out 86

A McLachlan c Stutt b Vidler 11

MR McKee b Blanch 15

N O'Connell not out 6

Extras (b 6, lb 1, w 1, nb 1) 9

FOUR wickets for 172

Overs: 42

FoW: 1-0(B Cotten) 2-87(B Rankin) 3-100(A McLachlan) 4-157(MR McKee)

Bowling: N Blanch 15-5-45-2, B Shipman 9-0-46-0, JR Grieve 9-0-39-1, PJ Vidler 8-3-27-1, A Spies 2-0-8-0