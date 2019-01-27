Revving up the motors on Australia Day

Trevor Glassby has the hat, and all the Australia Day decorations, but he had one more advantage over the competition in the Harwood Hotel ride-on mower time trial on Australia day.

AS THE sun beat down on the Clarence Valley, it didn't stop people from coming out to celebrate Australia Day in their own, fair dinkum ways.

From flag raising, morning tea and ceremonies, to crab racing, waterslides and backyard cricket, thousands turned out in venues across the area.

The Harwood Hotel went all out creating a purpose built track in their car park for the inaugural ride-on lawn mower time trial.

The trial involved navigating around the tight course, with penalties docking time for any infringement.

And while there were varying approaches, including one duo who needed the second pair of hands to reach the gearstick, it was Trevor Glassby who impressed in the early going with a relatively clean run.

He did have a slight advantage though. Mr Glassby is the manager of Chesterfield John Deere dealership in Maclean, and supplied many of the mowers for the contest, with the inside knowledge coming to the fore.

"This mower I used is 31 years old,” he said. "And not only does it have a great turning circle, because it's a five-speed manual it goes 3kph faster than the other ones.”

One wag may have flauted the rules somewhat when his ride on mower may have had the required motor, but an esky body.

Though he took the turns at great speed, he was made to repeat much of the course after taking a wrong turn, and lost a chain an a rear wheel in the process.