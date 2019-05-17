Reward for organiser who takes no bull, and a beer

STUART Sonter said he never expected anything for his years of work at the Maclean Show.

"Maybe a cold beer at the end if you're lucky,” he laughed.

This year, there was a much sweeter taste as he was awarded life membership of the Maclean Show Society.

"I was pretty impressed. I didn't expect it, but it's great,” he said.

"It's a bit of an honour - I've never had anything like that.”

Mr Sonter first rode and organised horses at the show first in 1971, and after a break has been back helping organise the beef cattle section.

"My mates and family were there, and we all went, mainly in the horses and now I'm in the cattle sections,” he said.

"And it's been good. There's good numbers and prizemoney and if you give pretty good prizes then they'll come.”

This year, the beef cattle section had 49 head of cattle, which Mr Sonter said was not their best year, but the highest numbers for a long time.

"And there's always good quality this year, like there is every year.”

As for why he continues to work for the show, Mr Sonter said it was an easy choice.

"Well firstly we can't let the show die, it's important it keeps running,” he said.

"But secondly it's the company of the people.

"They're great people.

"They're all farmers and everyone comes together.

"It's a great show society.”