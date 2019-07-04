REWARD: The devastation caused by trophy hunters

John Van Stroe and his beloved pet bison have all been left devastated after the passing of 'Chief'.

John Van Stroe and his beloved pet bison have all been left devastated after the passing of 'Chief'. Rachel Vercoe

ON THE day John Van Stroe unloaded five bison onto his property, he could never have imagined in five years' time he would see one of his favourite pets killed and skinned in the safety of their paddock.

Doing all he can to assist police in the search for the killer/s, John has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

A trip to Yellowstone National Park in America was all it took for John Van Stroe to fall in love with bison.

When he returned to Australia, he did his research and headed down to Dubbo five years ago where he picked up four females and one male, Chief.

Chief was seven-years-old when he was shot last month, stood around seven feet tall and if John called to him, he would come running up from wherever he was in the paddock, his girls and progeny in tow.

"We were up at the house and a lady came up the driveway and said one of your bison doesn't look good down near the fence.

"He was laying there, dead on his side with the skin removed from one side.

John explained Chief would have weighed around 1.5tonnes and anyone would have struggled to flip him over to get to the other side.

"He was skinned from the hoof up, trophy hunters I guess, just after the hide.

Earlier that night, John's sons were woken by a loud gun shot, but living in a rural area and use to the sound, they didn't think anything of it until the morning.

Shocked, devastated and confused as to how someone could do such a thing to their beloved pet, John contacted the police and an investigation is under way.

"You never think people would do that to your bison. Never in my life have I heard of someone just coming up and shooting an animal on the property.

With 11 bison in the pack, now 10, the herd often bought attention from passerbys.

On a weekend, it wasn't unusual for John to see cars parked along the fence just to have a look at them.

"Bison are a pack animal, they stick together and always have a leader but they're a bit lost at the moment," John said.

"Once you get to know them, you can walk amongst the herd. They're very intelligent and have a memory like an elephant.

"The only way I can describe Chief is a gentle giant.

"I just don't understand it, why would you want to shoot a harmless animal. I can't fathom the kind of person who would do it.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.