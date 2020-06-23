Menu
A REX flight arrives at Grafton airport.
Rex apology on the cards for council meeting

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 1:00 AM
CLARENCE Valley Council will attempt to paper over its differences with REX Airlines at this afternoon’s council meeting.

The airline revealed it would halt its service to Grafton from July as it was unhappy with negative comments from a councillor when council voted to waive head tax charges.

Today council staff will vote on a recommendation to apologise to the executive chairman of Regional Express Holdings Ltd Lim Kim Hai for the comments from Cr Debrah Novak, that the airline needed to “pull its finger out”.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce has called on the council to do anything in its power to get the airline to continue the service to the airport.

The council will consider a report from general manager Ashley Lindsay which could allow it save more than $2 million over 10 years by renegotiating the loan for the Yamba Sewerage project.

Councillors will be asked to note the appointment of Jamie Fleeting, from July 13, to the senior staff position of director works and civil, previously held by Troy Anderson.

The council will also vote on a proposal to seek $2.5 million to upgrade the Clarence Way in a dollar for dollar grant from the State Government’s Bushfire Industry Recovery Package.

