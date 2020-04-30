Menu
A Rex (Regional Express) aircraft on the tarmac at Sydney Airport, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/James Gourley) NO ARCHIVING
Rex commits to Grafton airline route

Adam Hourigan
30th Apr 2020 7:55 AM
THE airline that services Grafton airport has confirmed its commitment to the route following Federal funding assistance.

Regional Express confirmed they will run three return services a week on the Sydney to Grafton/Lismore route with support from the Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program announced by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), the Hon. Michael McCormack, on 28 March 2020. Under the program, regional airlines are provided assistance to maintain a minimal weekly schedule to regional and remote ports. The RANS program will provide funding for up to six months with an initial approval for six weeks.

Under revised Grant guidelines, Rex is eligible to receive funding to operate 2-3 return services a week to all destinations on the Rex network. Rex’s application for the ports it wishes to provide services to has been approved and was signed off on 23 April 2020.

“Regional Australia owes the DPM Michael McCormack and the Morrison Government a great debt of gratitude for providing funding to ensure that it continues to receive minimal essential air links to the capital cities for medical, professional and other essential travel needs,” Rex’s Deputy Chairman, the Hon. John Sharp AM said.

“Without this intervention, many smaller regional communities would risk not having any air services at all for at least six months.

“With the Commonwealth assistance packages for regional carriers in place, we are confident that we will be able to help all regional communities who are willing to work in partnership with us to rebuild their regional air services to their full potential over the next two years. Rex will stand by all regional communities that have stood by Rex during this global and national crisis.”

Clarence Valley Council voted to show its support for Regional Express at its March general meeting by reducing the head tax to charge to nil from April 1.

