REX SHOCK: Chamber of Commerce calls for united front

THE Grafton Chamber of Commerce has wasted no time in attempting to keep Rex in the region as Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis calls for the airline and Clarence Valley Council to set aside any differences they may have.

Following Regional Express’ shock decision last week to cancel their Grafton route, Chamber president Carol Pachos said now was the time for the community to band together and let Rex know how important the airline was for the region.

Rex made the announcement last week following a Clarence Valley Council meeting in which a councillor made strong remarks toward the airline before a decision was made to offer an $8908 credit note.

Ms Pachos said while the decision had come as a shock, there was a “window of opportunity” in which key stakeholders could make a case for Rex to stay.

“We now have an excellent opportunity for Clarence Valley Council, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and other key stakeholders to express the importance of Rex services, not just for Grafton but for the Clarence Valley,” she said.

“The Grafton Chamber of Commerce are trying to work on initiatives to support local businesses and the impact of losing our regional flights is in direct opposition to everything we’re fighting for.”

Critically, losing the service would not only have an effect on those already living in the Clarence, it could have far reaching repercussions for the region’s ability to attract professionals.

“Attracting professionals has always been a challenge for regional areas and the airport has always been a big selling point,” she said.

Mr Gulaptis said the decision by REX Airlines to cease air services in and out of Clarence Valley Regional Airport is devastating news for the community.

“REX has provided an invaluable air service to the communities of the Clarence Valley for many years,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The service connecting Grafton and Lismore to Sydney is vital for all sorts of people including those involved in business, the judiciary and the public service more generally.

“I understand the airline industry is under intense economic pressure because of the coronavirus, but those times will pass and I cannot think of a regional destination with a better economic future than Grafton. I would encourage the airline and Clarence Valley Council to set aside any differences they may have in the best interests of the wider community and reassess their decision for the greater good.”

Ms Pachos, who is also practice manager at Ochre Health, Grafton said since the news broke, she had fielded two calls from doctors concerned about the decision.

One said a key reason they took the position was because of the airport and the ability to get from Grafton to Sydney and back in one day – and at short notice.

“It is important that the regional service to the Clarence Valley provided by Rex airlines be maintained,” she said.

“What helps make us attractive to both businesses and tourists is that we have a regional airline flying in and out daily,” she said.

Taking a narrower focus, Ms Pachos said there were immediate ramifications for Grafton Travel Agency, which employed four full-time staff to manage the Rex contract.

The Chamber have written to council, encouraging them to take “whatever measures” within their power to keep the “vital service for the business community of Grafton and indeed the Clarence Valley as a whole.”

“We support REX and thank them for the essential services that they are offering our community,” the letter states.

Rex has given little away about their decision, other than to say it was in direct response to “hostility” from councillors who did not agree with giving more financial support to the airline.

The credit note which was approved by council at the airlines request was subsequently rejected, as Rex announced they would cease all services to Grafton from July 3.

The decision caught council by surprise after it had already removed all head taxes until December 31.

That was following a request from Rex for just a 50 per cent head tax reduction, indicating how strongly council felt about helping the airline.