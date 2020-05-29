Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rex is enforcing face masks and temperature checks from all passengers, including on their route from Grafton to Sydney.
Rex is enforcing face masks and temperature checks from all passengers, including on their route from Grafton to Sydney.
Health

Rex takes hard line stance for all Grafton fliers

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU want to fly out of Grafton, you'll have wear a mask.

Regional Express have advised that from June 1, all passengers across the network will be required to wear face masks.

Passengers will be encouraged to bring their own masks, or masks will be available for purchase at check-in desks.

Regional Express Airlines' Saab 340 aircraft.
Regional Express Airlines' Saab 340 aircraft.

"The masks must cover the nose and mouth area and be worn at Rex check-in counters (or worn immediately after purchasing from a check-in counter), at boarding gates, during tarmac transfer both at boarding and disembarkation (including via bus), and while on-board the aircraft," the statement said.

READ: Rex's initial warning they may shutdown Grafton route

"Passengers must ensure that masks are a snug but comfortable fit on the side of the face and are adequately secured."

There are exemptions provided for infants and young children, or those with medical conditions.

30/3/20: A Rex regional express check in person.
30/3/20: A Rex regional express check in person.

Rex has also implemented body temperature checks, and said that while it understands many may object other measure, they reserve the right to deny travel who don't comply.

"Aircraft are not incubators of COVID-19, people are," the release reads.

RELIEF: Rex gets Federal government assistance to stay in Grafton

"Rex aircraft are thoroughly cleaned before and after each service and this additional precaution will protect you, other passengers, crew and the broader community."

REX airline aeroplanes, planes, crew, refuelling and catering.
REX airline aeroplanes, planes, crew, refuelling and catering.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus clarence grafton regional express rex
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour It's a controversial topic, but here are some compelling reasons from NSW residents to open the Qld border

        Who does Troy Cassar-Daley think he is?

        premium_icon Who does Troy Cassar-Daley think he is?

        TV The Clarence country music star talks about his emotional journey

        Rubbish ‘hero’ sentenced for obscene exposure

        premium_icon Rubbish ‘hero’ sentenced for obscene exposure

        Crime A Grafton man who was on a mission to clean the Clarence has been sentenced after...

        GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

        premium_icon GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

        Fishing Dick Richards weighs in on the biggest catches of the week in Clarence fishing