Rex takes hard line stance for all Grafton fliers

Rex is enforcing face masks and temperature checks from all passengers, including on their route from Grafton to Sydney.

IF YOU want to fly out of Grafton, you'll have wear a mask.

Regional Express have advised that from June 1, all passengers across the network will be required to wear face masks.

Passengers will be encouraged to bring their own masks, or masks will be available for purchase at check-in desks.

"The masks must cover the nose and mouth area and be worn at Rex check-in counters (or worn immediately after purchasing from a check-in counter), at boarding gates, during tarmac transfer both at boarding and disembarkation (including via bus), and while on-board the aircraft," the statement said.

"Passengers must ensure that masks are a snug but comfortable fit on the side of the face and are adequately secured."

There are exemptions provided for infants and young children, or those with medical conditions.

Rex has also implemented body temperature checks, and said that while it understands many may object other measure, they reserve the right to deny travel who don't comply.

"Aircraft are not incubators of COVID-19, people are," the release reads.

"Rex aircraft are thoroughly cleaned before and after each service and this additional precaution will protect you, other passengers, crew and the broader community."