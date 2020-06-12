REXIT: Airline weighs in as council call extraordinary meeting

Regional Express Airlines want councillors to know their words can have consequences. Photo: James Elsby

CLARENCE Valley Council have called an extraordinary meeting to deal with the fallout from Rex’s shock decision to quit the region.

A report will be tabled by general manager Ashley Lindsay though details of it, or any other measures to be taken have not yet been released.

The meeting will precede the committee meetings and commence at 1pm on Tuesday, June 1.

The move comes as Regional Express Airlines offered a little more insight into their decision to cancel their Grafton route with a message to councillors, the community and local media.

“Council has chosen to discuss the Rex matter in open session and some councillors have voiced pejorative remarks about Rex with the full expectation that these remarks will be reported in the media,” the statement said.

“As elected representatives, they need to know that their official statements will have consequences and they need to take full responsibility for these consequences.

“The community and the media should turn to these representatives for comments and their plans for the future”

The issue arose at the May council meeting when councillor Debrah Novak used strong language toward Rex while speaking against a motion to issue them a $8908.90 credit note, to be used in 2021.

In response to those words, Rex announced it would be ceasing all services to Grafton from July 3.

Ms Novak has since posted a statement via her Facebook page, clarifying that her comments were underpinned with no “no malice or contempt”.

Ms Novak, whose lengthy post referred to a number of other financial dealings and business decisions Rex has made in the recent past, suggested there was a cultural misunderstanding in part due to its foreign ownership.

She said the term ‘pull your finger out’ was an “Australian colloquialism which I have heard most people use in my lifetime and in council”.

“How locals or international people interpret what I say is not my responsibility and I will not be apologising.”

It has been challenging few months for the airline industry and the request for the credit note was the second time Rex had requested – and been granted – financial assistance from Clarence Valley Council.

At a previous meeting Council had unanimously decided to cancel all head taxes for the airline up until the end of December after having been asked to accommodate a 50 per cent reduction.

