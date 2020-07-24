REXIT: Council widens search for airline to take Grafton route

THE search for a new airline is a focus for Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay after the departure of Regional Express Airlines at the start of the month.

The airline blamed comments made in a Clarence Valley Council meeting as their reasoning for leaving the Grafton airport without an airline.

Mr Lindsay confirmed he had begun talks with several airlines, as well as discussing the issue with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on his visit to Grafton last week.

“I’ve spoken to the CEO of FlyPelican and they certainly are interested … but there’s a number of issues we need to deal with,” he said.

“I’ve also spoken to Qantaslink. Their planes are bigger, and if we want to attract that service we have to upgrade the strength of the runway.

“The tyre pressures are too high, and particularly in wet weather it’s dangerous and we’d have to upgrade the airport.

“The mayor and I had a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and (Page MP) Kevin Hogan where we raised the issues about the airport.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announces $6.5m funding for Grafton Riverside Precinct with mayor Jim Simmons and member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Mr Lindsay said another hurdle in the step to an air service was because they were introducing a new service it wouldn’t automatically attract the regional airlines subsidy.

“We’ve raised the issue with the Deputy Prime Minister and spoken to the director who’s responsible for the subsidy program and they’ve indicated to me at this point it doesn’t qualify,” he said.

“They’ve said nothing is stopping council putting an application in and we would need to demonstrate a business case where we’d have to demonstrate the need and what sort of patronage we have.”

A spokesman for the Deputy Prime Minister said under the Regional Airline Network Support Program, Rex had been subsidised to fly a limited number of weekly services to Grafton from March 28.

“Rex operated this service as a triangulated Sydney – Grafton – Lismore – Sydney route but advised from July 1 they no longer wished to seek a subsidy for the Grafton leg of this route,” the spokesman said.

“This is a commercial decision for Rex and the RANS program does not compel airlines to fly particular routes.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in Grafton.

The spokesman said that any airline was able to an application for a subsidy under RANS, with grant decisions made in accordance with the Program Guidelines.

“The Government urges all parties to work constructively together towards a resolution that will see air services to Grafton resume, recognising the importance of this to the Grafton community,” he said.

Mr Lindsay said negotiations were ongoing and he was working towards getting a service back to Grafton.

“It’s on my agenda to do that, and over the next months we’ll get it together,” he said.