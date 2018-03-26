Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site of the new RFS Airbase.
The site of the new RFS Airbase. Contributed
News

RFS airbase work starts

Jarrard Potter
by
26th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

AFTER three years of working out of shipping containers at Clarence Valley Regional Airport in Grafton, Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service will soon have a new airbase.

After receiving funding for the $700,000 project and completing an extensive tender process, building of the project, which will include a storage facility and an operations building, started on Friday last week.

Clarence Valley RFS district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said it had taken years to reach the start of the airbase project.

"We applied for funding through the RFS and received the money, and Clarence Valley Council assessed the site, and now we've finished our tender process we can start construction work,” Supt Watts said.

"It's really exciting to see the work get going, and our volunteers are very excited for the project.

"They've really deserving and have put up with a bit; they've been working out of shipping containers the past three years so the new facility is a need that's been identified and we're going to make sure the job gets done properly and safely and that's where we are now, building a state-of-the-art facility.”

Supt Watts said there had been a strong push for aircraft to be used in firefighting, and the airbase could be a regional facility to provide a quick response to bushfire for not just the Clarence Valley but the Northern Rivers.

Construction for the airbase is expected to be finished in time for the 2018-2019 bushfire danger period from July.

airbase grafton airport rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner
CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

Cricket It was a grand final win that was sealed as early as the coin toss on Saturday afternoon.

Valley rallies for Relay for Life

Valley rallies for Relay for Life

News Teams honour cancer survivors and remember loved ones lost

"Top bloke" in hospital after savage Casino robbery

"Top bloke" in hospital after savage Casino robbery

Breaking He managed to rip a mask of one man

Day to mark harmony

Day to mark harmony

News Satement at Uluru outlined at Harmony Day forum

Local Partners