RFS airbase work starts

AFTER three years of working out of shipping containers at Clarence Valley Regional Airport in Grafton, Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service will soon have a new airbase.

After receiving funding for the $700,000 project and completing an extensive tender process, building of the project, which will include a storage facility and an operations building, started on Friday last week.

Clarence Valley RFS district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said it had taken years to reach the start of the airbase project.

"We applied for funding through the RFS and received the money, and Clarence Valley Council assessed the site, and now we've finished our tender process we can start construction work,” Supt Watts said.

"It's really exciting to see the work get going, and our volunteers are very excited for the project.

"They've really deserving and have put up with a bit; they've been working out of shipping containers the past three years so the new facility is a need that's been identified and we're going to make sure the job gets done properly and safely and that's where we are now, building a state-of-the-art facility.”

Supt Watts said there had been a strong push for aircraft to be used in firefighting, and the airbase could be a regional facility to provide a quick response to bushfire for not just the Clarence Valley but the Northern Rivers.

Construction for the airbase is expected to be finished in time for the 2018-2019 bushfire danger period from July.