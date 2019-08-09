Menu
Smoke over South Grafton from a 22ha grass fire at Whiteman Creek
RFS battle out-of-control grass fire at Whiteman Creek

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2019 1:32 PM

AN OUT-of-control grass fire has been upgraded to watch and act status, as Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the fire.

The fire is currently 22ha in size, and currently burning around Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek.

Numerous resources have been deployed to contain the fire, including the RFS large aerial tanker water bomber aircraft.

Residents near the area of in the vicinity of Whiteman Creek Rd and Clarence Way are advised to enact their bush fire plan.

