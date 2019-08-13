RFS confirm changes to bush fire danger period

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019. Bill North

THE bush fire danger period for the Clarence Valley has commenced today.

Last week, some residents were confused as to when the period was due to start in the Clarence Valley as other parts of the State had begun their bush fire danger period two months earlier.

Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said last Friday the bush fire danger period would come into effect from September 1, however, Supt Stuart Watts confirmed it had begun today due to the fires that started on Friday.

"The RFS will be suspending the issue of permits until further notice," he said.

"With the exception of the cane industry and in exceptional cases to dispose of deceased livestock."

Supt Watts said landowner's burning off and failing to keep the flames contained was likely the cause of several of the nearly 20 blazes burning since Friday.

Current rules are:

Landholders intending to light must notify their neighbours and NSW RFS at least 24hrs prior to lighting the fire. The RFS can be contacted on 6644 5127,

Landholders need to ensure that they have an adequate containment strategy in place and resources on hand to ensure that the fire will not escape their control,

A fire must not be left unattended until it is safe,

The proposed fire must be contained to the land in which it is intended and not encroach and not allowed to escape onto the neighbouring land or roadway, unless approval has been provided,

People seeing unattended fire can report that fire to triple zero (000).

There is currently a suspension on the issue of permits unless exceptional circumstances apply.

Residents are urged to monitor the situation in their area using the Fires Near Me app or by checking the RFS website.