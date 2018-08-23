Menu
A woman allegedly broke into a car outside a Lismore motel and stole an RFS uniform from a visiting firefighter, in town to help to fight local fires.
Crime

RFS gear stolen from motel room

23rd Aug 2018 10:40 AM

A WOMAN has been arrested after stealing from a Rural Fire Service member.

Lismore police allege that this morning a car parked outside a motel in Lismore was broken into.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the motel room was occupied by an RFS volunteer who had travelled to the area to help fight the local fires. An RFS uniform was stolen.

A short time later at Lismore Square Police located a 44-year-old female with an RFS jumper on and a bag owned by an RFS volunteer. Police also located personal RFS personal protective clothing nearby, being fire fighting pants, jacket and gloves.

The female was issued a Court Attendance Notice for having goods in custody and will appear in Lismore Local Court next month.

The property was returned to the volunteer.

Lismore Northern Star

