RFS get pumping on peat fire

FIREFIGHTERS have enlisted the help of industrial pumps to help extinguish a fire which has been burning for months.

The Shark Creek Fire is believed to have started in July and has continued to burn in dried out peat, proving problematic for the Rural Fire Service who are not traditionally used to fighting fires in swamp.

An accumulation of decayed organic matter, peat is found in areas like like wetlands and when the land dries out the risk of fire entering these areas increases.

Once alight, the peat can burn underground and is notoriously difficult to put out.

Superintendent Stuart Watts said currently the fire is burning underground in the Tyndale swamp and has the potential to flare up as it did last week.

“Our fear is if there is any peat that is alight that and has exposure on very hot days, any wind coming from the west or north-west could develop that into a ground fire.

“Give how dry the vegetation is it could push the fire to the east and impact on our coastal villages.”

The RFS was now attempting to extinguish the fire by laying hoses into the swampland and pumping water from Shark Creek in to areas which are alight.

“It is not a silver bullet but is going a long way in putting water into a very dry area,” he said.

Supt. Watts said while the instance of peat fire was not common, it was just “one more complex issue this fire season” brought about by the extended dry spell.

In a post on their Facebook page explaining what was going on in the area, Gulmarrad RFS said while it was “not on the news in front of 60m flames” the work was “just as important and twice as messy.”

A similar process was undertakenin an area outside Port Macquarie, where the RFS pumped 30 megalitres of water into peat swamp to flood a fire.

Concerns were also raised that areas around Iluka which also contained peat may have ignited during the recent Myall Creek Road bushfire.