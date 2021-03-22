Menu
RFS truck involved in Gwydir Highway smash

Jarrard Potter
19th Mar 2021 2:25 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
UPDATE, 3.45PM: A Rural Fire Service vehicle was one of the two trucks involved in a crash on the Gwydir Highway at Cangai this afternoon.

The highway was closed in both directions after the incident. However, it is understood alternating traffic conditions are now in place.

A TNT Towing spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Examiner one of the trucks was an RFS vehicle, which had flipped on its side. The other was a semi-trailer.

There are no reports of major injuries at this stage. 

ACCIDENT. 🚧🚧🚧🚧🚧🚧🚧🚧 Another accident has happened not to long ago on the Gwydir highway near Cangai, west of Jackadgery....

Posted by TNT Towing on Thursday, 18 March 2021

 

ORIGINAL STORY, 2.25PM: A crash involving two trucks has closed the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.36pm on Friday to the scene, which is around 30km west of Jackadgery. There have been unconfirmed reports one of the vehicles has rolled, but it is unclear if anyone is trapped or injured.

Live Traffic NSW reports the road is closed in both directions as a result.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The crash is the latest in a horror period on Clarence Valley roads, with the Pacific Highway closed at Glenugie following a motorcycle crash last night, and a fatal crash earlier this week on Brooms Head Road which claimed the life of a 24-year-old Gulmarrad man.

