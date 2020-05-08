RFS turns focus to preparing for next season

A Copmnahurst RFS member patrols along the Angourie Road roadside as the cleanup after massive bushfires continues.

WHILE the NSW bushfire inquiry continues to assess the impact of the 2019/20 season, local fire crews have turned their attention to planning hazard reduction works for the 2020/21 bushfire season.

In each local area the Rural Fire Service is part of a Bush Fire Management Committee which plans hazard reduction to minimise the risk of adverse impact of bush fires on life, property and the environment.

Clarence Valley RFS Superintendent Stuart Watts said much of the focus this winter would be on unburnt areas in the east of the catchment.

"The RFS identifies through our brigades areas that need hazard reduction mainly on private properties," Supt Watts said. "We totally encourage landholders to approach the RFS for assistance as well.

"While we encourage burning off, there are rules and people need to make sure the fires are contained. We do get a spike in triple-0 calls and we become a response agency instead of a prevention agency.

"We've experienced first hand what a very dry season can do and we all need to work together to be better prepared as we move forward.

"Whether you're a climate change activist or sceptic, what we saw was unprecedented, and we need to prepare for when this happens again."

The 2019/20 fires burnt 5,515,251 hectares and killed 25 in NSW, but also triggered an upsurge in more than 30,000 new recruits to the volunteer-dominated RFS.