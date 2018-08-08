Rich homeowners leave snobby note on charity truck

RICH homeowners told a charity worker not to park his van outside their new flat because it "lowers the tone of the area".

Bradley Welsh found the passive aggressive note stuck to his van after he parked on one of the wealthiest streets in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Brian and Bill, the owners of the flat told Bradley: "To the driver, please can you stop parking this van outside my new flat as it is lowering the tone of the area PLEASE.

"Also advertising trailer. Keep it for IND Estate, not the Newtown. Thank you. Brian & Bill x."

The snobby note was left for a charity worker. Picture: Bradley Welsh/Twitter

Bradley posted a photograph of the note on Twitter, writing: "After six weeks of relentless work, it's always nice to be reminded that you are doing good …

"I've offered to #Help #BRIANandBILL buy a castle with private grounds to keep the peasants out of sight. Absolute clowns."

The truck the homeowners left the rude note on. Picture: Bradley Welsh/Twitter

Dozens expressed their fury on Facebook, with one commenting: "What a couple of snobs. Brian and Bill must a right laugh at parties."

Another added: "I'm kinda surprised the note was scrawled on a page ripped out of a magazine. Brian and Bill sound like the types who'd use personalised notepaper."

The trailer was used to promote the charity Edinburgh Helping Hands. Picture: Bradley Welsh/Twitter

Bradley's truck and trailer is used to promote the voluntary organisation Edinburgh Helping Hands.

He parks near important institutions such as The Committee of Scottish Bankers and The Chartered Banker Institute, to fulfil the charity's motto of challenging social and economic inequality.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission -Read more.