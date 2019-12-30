Tenisha Crook hits out at ‘putrid’ rumours

Tenisha Crook has made a desperate plea to the footy community after being inundated with abuse after a “rubbish” rumour.

The partner of Richmond's Jack Higgins has hit out at a spate of "putrid" messages that linked her to retired defender, Alex Rance.

Higgins' partner, Tenisha Crook, wrote yesterday that they had been inundated with abuse and rumours, and pleaded for respect.

The 20-year-old reportedly uploaded the note to her private social media account.

Much of the unrest has emerged in the wake of the shock retirement of defender Alex Rance, who the Herald Sun revealed last week split from his wife Georgia.

Jack Higgins and Tenisha Crook at Richmond’s best and fairest medal earlier this year. Picture: Wayne Taylor

Announcing his retirement, Rance said he wanted to focus on his family and Jehovah's Witness faith.

Ms Crook called out a lack of privacy.

"Absolutely disgusting that it has gotten to the point where I have needed to respond to this slander and defamation," Ms Crook posted on Instagram.

"I am horrified at the amount of (all male) putrid messages received in mine and Jack's Facebook and Instagram dms (direct messages).

"The lack of privacy Hig and myself/others have received is appalling.

"Football fans need to learn to respect the privacy of players and their families/wives and girlfriends (especially in the off-season).

Crook took to her Instagram to shutdown the rumours.

"Yes, there is a spotlight put on players and their partners. However, there is absolutely no right to abuse, stalk us and make up rumoured stories.

"Jack and myself are extremely happy in our relationship.

"Please stop messaging us/commenting on our photos/posting rubbish about us on Twitter and continuing stupid misogynistic threads that involve other players and families."

The sudden retirement of Rance, a five time All-Australian and 2017 premiership player, has raised eyebrows in the football world.

Alex Rance and his wife Georgia had separated

Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas took to Twitter seeking answers.

"Don't you want to hear from his teammates about reputedly the greatest defender of all time suddenly retiring and the impact of that?" Thomas wrote, adding that he had seen no comments.

A Richmond fan group on Facebook noted that Tigers forward Jack Riewoldt unfollowed Rance on Instagram and later followed again.

Higgins has battled health issues after being sidelined since the discovery of a brain bleed following a VFL game.

He has undergone two surgeries and has recovered well, with Richmond hopeful he will play football again.