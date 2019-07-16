Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alan Richardson is no longer coach at St Kilda.
Alan Richardson is no longer coach at St Kilda.
AFL

Richo gone: How it came to this

by Mark Robinson
16th Jul 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

St Kilda has parted ways with coach Alan Richardson.

Richardson spoke to club bosses on Monday afternoon after the Saints slumped to a 6-9 record in 2019 following last Saturday's 37-point loss to Geelong.

They agreed that he depart the club this week. He is addressing players now and will address the media at 12.30pm AEST.

Barring a miracle the defeat to Geelong put the finals out of reach, and a trigger clause in Richardson's contract for an extension unattainable.

Richardson, 54, failed to take the Saints to the finals in any of the past five years either.

He finishes his coaching tenure at St Kilda with 43 wins, 82 losses and two draws, a winning percentage of just 33 per cent.

There has been speculation Brett Ratten, as assistant to Richardson would be the man most likely to take over as caretaker coach in the event of the coach being moved on before the end of the season.

Former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott is also likely to be a leading contender for the full-time job.

St Kilda has been contacted for comment.

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SACKED PODCAST

More Stories

Show More
afl alan richardson st kilda
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Grafton community loses legal aid

    premium_icon Grafton community loses legal aid

    News 'There's no... support for people unfamiliar with court processes. Aboriginal people have to come to court and fend for themselves'

    IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 16

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Rave reviews drive Barbara's bid

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Rave reviews drive Barbara's bid

    People and Places Meet the Business Excellence Awards People's Choice top 12

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police said.