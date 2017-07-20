Riddell chases indoor dreams onto World Cup stage

TAKING ON THE WORLD: Amy Riddell has been selected for the Australian u22 women's indoor cricket team.

INDOOR CRICKET: Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell is ready to take the biggest step of her playing career, and it starts at Brisbane airport.

Riddell has once again been selected in the Australian Under-21 indoor cricket representative side but this time she will be jetsetting to Dubai for the World Indoor Cricket Federation World Cup.

Riddell's selection came after a tiring week representing NSW Open Women's at the Cricket Australia Indoor Cricket National Championships in Mackay.

Despite a consistent performance from the Clarence Valley all-rounder, NSW finished fourth in the tournament with a Queensland side boasting former Clarence cricketer Kara Sutherland taking the crown.

"I don't think I had any standout performances, I just tried to play consistently as possible the whole week,” Riddell said.

"We made the semi-final but unfortunately lost that to South Australia; we came fourth so I guess you have to be happy with that.”

Riddell's consistency was enough to earn the attention of National team selectors with the World Cup being the 18-year-old's first time overseas, and the nerves have already begun to sunk in.

"I guess I am pretty nervous, going overseas for the first time is a big thing, but I will have my whole team around me,” she said.

"I won the 2015 Junior World Cup with Australia, so I sort of know what we are up for, but seniors is a different ball game.”

Riddell was part of the Australian Under-21 side that defeated New Zealand in a Trans-Tasman series in Port Macquarie last year, and she expects the Black Caps to be among the front-runners in Dubai.

"New Zealand are always very strong but South Africa have also proven themselves at that level,” she said. "It might help coming up against the Kiwis after last year. We sort of know what to expect from them and what their strengths are.”

While she is focussed on lifting her first senior cricket World Cup, Riddell said the honour of representing her country was reward enough.

"I have always dreamt and always hoped of representing Australia at senior level, but I think this still has to sink in,” she said.

"Not everyone gets to (represent their country) so I am very fortunate I can take this opportunity. Any sport and any time you get to pull on the green and gold, you have to take out a lot of pride from that.

"I think there definitely might be a tear or two shed during the anthem, but they will be good ones.”