Riddell makes her mark in Sri Lanka

MAIN: Senior Sportsperson of the Month Amy Riddell with trainer Rachel Wade from Jetts Fitness Grafton. INSET: Riddell with the Australasia Cup for 2018.

MAIN: Senior Sportsperson of the Month Amy Riddell with trainer Rachel Wade from Jetts Fitness Grafton. INSET: Riddell with the Australasia Cup for 2018. Ebony Stansfield

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Stepping up to the crease as a senior member of the Australian 21 and Under Women indoor cricket team at the Australasia Cup in Sri Lanka, Amy Riddell had a tournament to remember as she helped guide the team to a 5-0 series victory.

Riddell finished the tournament with the third highest average runs in her side, and the second highest wickets total, and has been named the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month for September.

"I felt like I played well," Riddell said.

"I felt I was pretty consistently hitting my mark and batted well so it was nice to do my part for the team.

Indoor cricketer Amy Riddell with the Australasia Cup 2018 after winning the 21 and Under Women championship. Contributed

"We played a five match series against Sri Lanka and we were lucky enough to come away with five wins with some great scores."

Riddell has now turned her attention to the Katherine Raymont Shield where she plays for the Gold Coast Dolphins.

"The season started while I was away in Sri Lanka, but I played on Sunday and had a good win," Riddell said.

"I had a very good season in outdoor last year so I hope I can put another foot forward and put my name up for a state selection and have fun."