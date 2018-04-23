Riddell named in Queensland womens premier merit squad

Grafton's Amy Riddell with ball in hand for Queensland Country during the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Geraldton, Western Australia.

Grafton's Amy Riddell with ball in hand for Queensland Country during the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Geraldton, Western Australia. Contributed/Facebook

CRICKET: Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell has been recognised after a stellar summer opening the bat for the Gold Coast Dolphins in Queensland Women's Premier Cricket.

At the Queensland cricket end-of-season dinner last week, Riddell was named as opener in the women's premier cricket team of merit.

The recognition comes after Riddell scored 397 runs at an average of 30.54 including an unbeaten century in Gold Coast's round 19 loss in the Katherine Raymont Shield.

Riddell finished the season as the Dolphins' second-best with the bat behind Brisbane Heat break-out all-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson who was also named the Kath Smith Medallist as Queensland Premier Cricket's Best and Fairest Female Player.

.

Riddell praised her Lismore counterpart on social media for her season efforts.

"To be named alongside Sammy-Jo Johnson, a fellow country kid who knows the struggles of living rurally and the lengths we go to to play in a women's comp, is something pretty special,” Riddell said.

"Thanks Garry Lovett at the Gold Coast for having me, your work doesn't go unnoticed and I will truely appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

Riddell will now await the next round of Queensland Cricket contracts to be released on June 1 as she eyes off a potential berth in the Brisbane Heat T20 squad.