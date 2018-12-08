Riddell ready to step up for State side

CRICKET: Former Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell will enjoy the opportunity to reignite her rivalry with a fellow former Grafton champion in Naomi McDonald, when the pair square off at the Cricket Australia Country Championships in Victoria.

Riddell has been selected for the Queensland Country outfit at the open age carnival for the second-straight year following several performances for the Gold Coast Dolphins in the Katherine Raymont Shield.

The Dolphins sit third on the competition's T20 ladder following back-to-back wins in which Riddell led from the front with the ball.

Riddell took 1-14 as the side held Sandgate-Redcliffe to 5-119 off its 20 overs, a total the Dolphins chased down inside 16 overs. She also took two catches.

She backed that effort up with figures of 2-20 against Ipswich-Logan as the Dolphins managed to defend a first innings total of 8-143.

But it is with the bat where the Australian indoor representative has struggled this season, reaching double figures once in her past five innings. But her class with the bat was evident earlier this season and she will be confident of re-finding it ahead of the national tournament in Shepparton from January 5-10.