Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN AND GOLDEN: Amy Riddell is preparing to represent Australia in a five-match indoor cricket series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
GREEN AND GOLDEN: Amy Riddell is preparing to represent Australia in a five-match indoor cricket series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Matthew Elkerton
Cricket

Riddell steps up for the green and gold

Matthew Elkerton
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDOOR CRICKET: It will be a different feeling for Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell when she takes the field with the Australian Under-21 indoor cricket side this week.

For the first time, the 19-year-old will act as a senior member of the squad when they take on Sri Lanka in a five-match series in the country's capital, Colombo.

But it is a role she will relish over the week, and it had the Gold Coast Dolphins cricketer full of confidence before she flew out at the weekend.

It will be Riddell's fourth straight year representing her country in indoor cricket and her second for the Australian Under-21 side after playing in the Indoor Cricket World Cup in Dubai last year.

"I guess it gives me some sort of comfort that I know the level we have to be at and I know what it takes and the expectations that come with being a senior player representing your country,” she said.

It will be the first time the Australian side has played against Sri Lanka in an indoor series, which presents a whole host of challenges for the side.

They will be an unknown quantity on the field, but Riddell said that just meant the side had to make sure it was comfortable across all factors of the contest.

"We just need to go about doing our basics correctly. Hopefully we can do some training in the conditions and work on getting our foot to the ball,” she said.

"Like a lot of sub-continent nations, the Sri Lankans will like to bowl a lot of spin so we will need to make sure we are prepared for that. We just can't take it too lightly.”

Riddell has been working hard in the gym over the off-season as well as training with the Queensland women's squad to prepare for the tour.

"I am happy with where I am at, I have done lots of personal training to make sure I am as fit and strong as I could be and that always gives you an edge over your opponent.”

The first match of the series begins on Thursday and can be streamed online.

amy riddell australia clarence cricket cricket indoor cricket sri lanka tour
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    News Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Property Renovation spending is on the rise

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners