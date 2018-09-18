Riddell steps up for the green and gold

GREEN AND GOLDEN: Amy Riddell is preparing to represent Australia in a five-match indoor cricket series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

GREEN AND GOLDEN: Amy Riddell is preparing to represent Australia in a five-match indoor cricket series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Matthew Elkerton

INDOOR CRICKET: It will be a different feeling for Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell when she takes the field with the Australian Under-21 indoor cricket side this week.

For the first time, the 19-year-old will act as a senior member of the squad when they take on Sri Lanka in a five-match series in the country's capital, Colombo.

But it is a role she will relish over the week, and it had the Gold Coast Dolphins cricketer full of confidence before she flew out at the weekend.

It will be Riddell's fourth straight year representing her country in indoor cricket and her second for the Australian Under-21 side after playing in the Indoor Cricket World Cup in Dubai last year.

"I guess it gives me some sort of comfort that I know the level we have to be at and I know what it takes and the expectations that come with being a senior player representing your country,” she said.

It will be the first time the Australian side has played against Sri Lanka in an indoor series, which presents a whole host of challenges for the side.

They will be an unknown quantity on the field, but Riddell said that just meant the side had to make sure it was comfortable across all factors of the contest.

"We just need to go about doing our basics correctly. Hopefully we can do some training in the conditions and work on getting our foot to the ball,” she said.

"Like a lot of sub-continent nations, the Sri Lankans will like to bowl a lot of spin so we will need to make sure we are prepared for that. We just can't take it too lightly.”

Riddell has been working hard in the gym over the off-season as well as training with the Queensland women's squad to prepare for the tour.

"I am happy with where I am at, I have done lots of personal training to make sure I am as fit and strong as I could be and that always gives you an edge over your opponent.”

The first match of the series begins on Thursday and can be streamed online.