Riddell takes on mentor's role at Dolphins

CRICKET: Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell is embracing her responsibility as a Gold Coast Dolphins leader as she continues her push for higher honours in the sport.

In just her second full season at the Dolphins, the 20-year-old opening batter has taken on a role as one of the Katherine Raymont Shield side's older heads, underlined by captaincy duties in the regular absence of Southern Stars all-rounder Delissa Kimmince.

After registering a breakthrough first-grade ton last season, the former NSW under-18 star, who still makes the three-hour drive north from Grafton for home games, has endured a frustrating start to 2018-19.

While she is averaging 18 across five innings, she played an important role in the Dolphins' recent four-wicket win over Ipswich-Logan, making a quick-fire 29 to help deliver victory for a Coast side stacked with teenagers.

Speaking to the Gold Coast Bulletin late last week, Riddell said she was hopeful the young side could challenge the top tier.

"I enjoy being classed as one of the older ones ... it's nice to ... pass on some knowledge,” she said.

"It does make it easier having captained a few times in previous (junior) teams. My experience helps the younger girls set their fields and those kinds of things.

"I think if we keep performing the way we're performing and getting wins on the board ... I reckon we've got a good chance.”

It was a tough break for the side at the weekend against Valleys.

Riddell won the toss and chose to bat at Norm McMahon Oval.

But the opener was clean bowled by Laine Sunderland for 7, before a mid-innings fightback helped the Dolphins scrape to 166.

But Valleys made short work of the run chase with fellow Graftonian Kara Sutherland falling one run short of a half-century as they reached the winning total inside 25 overs.

"We didn't have a good day, but it was something we will learn from,” Riddell said.

Riddell is a finalist in the 2018 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice award which will be presented at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards. With only one day left to vote for your favourite sportsperson, make sure you head online to www.dailyexaminer.com.au to make your vote count.