Riddell's tough week ends on positive note

CRICKET: Grafton all-rounder Amy Riddell has capped off a bittersweet Cricket Australia Indoor Cricket National Championships with selection in the Australian Under-21 women's team.

It was a bright moment for the former Westlawn cricketer, who was part of the NSW open women's team that stumbled through the tournament.

The NSW side was doomed from the first skin of their opening match against eventual champions Queensland last weekend, and only managed one win for the tournament against last-placed Western Australia.

Riddell finished the tournament with 59 runs from her eight matches at a strike rate of 62.11, and took four wickets with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile, it was a celebration for former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland who was part of the champion Queensland side.

Sutherland missed out on playing in the final against South Australia, but was instrumental in making sure the side finished off the round games on top.

She finished the tournament with 64 runs and nine wickets from her six games.