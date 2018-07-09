Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRECISION: Amy Riddell drives through a delivery during the Indoor Cricket National Championships.
PRECISION: Amy Riddell drives through a delivery during the Indoor Cricket National Championships. PowerShots Photography
Cricket

Riddell's tough week ends on positive note

9th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

CRICKET: Grafton all-rounder Amy Riddell has capped off a bittersweet Cricket Australia Indoor Cricket National Championships with selection in the Australian Under-21 women's team.

It was a bright moment for the former Westlawn cricketer, who was part of the NSW open women's team that stumbled through the tournament.

The NSW side was doomed from the first skin of their opening match against eventual champions Queensland last weekend, and only managed one win for the tournament against last-placed Western Australia.

Riddell finished the tournament with 59 runs from her eight matches at a strike rate of 62.11, and took four wickets with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile, it was a celebration for former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland who was part of the champion Queensland side.

Sutherland missed out on playing in the final against South Australia, but was instrumental in making sure the side finished off the round games on top.

She finished the tournament with 64 runs and nine wickets from her six games.

amy riddell cricket cricket australia indoor cricket national championships
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Carnival lady Adelaide on top of our racing world

    premium_icon Carnival lady Adelaide on top of our racing world

    Feature Second time's the charm for Coffs Harbour fashionista Adelaide Zietsch

    Perfect timing earns millinery award

    Perfect timing earns millinery award

    Feature The assortment of stunning millinery turned heads

    Tales from the tail end

    premium_icon Tales from the tail end

    Feature The July Carnival could get messy very quickly without John Hall

    'Fit' council can cash in

    premium_icon 'Fit' council can cash in

    News Cheap loans now available after winning tick of approval

    • 9th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners