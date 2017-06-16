Ride of a lifetime passes through Clarence Valley

RIDE FOR JASE: Cyclist Ben Woods stops in at the Palmers Island Store on his journey to the four compass points of Australia, in memory of his brother Jase.

EVERYWHERE Ben Woods cycles over the next few months, he is bringing his brother with him in spirit.

It is in honour of the memory of his brother Jase, who took his own life in November 2015, that he has embarked on a mission to cycle 180,000 kilometres to the four most extreme points of Australia.

Mr Woods started the epic ride on Saturday morning in Manly, and travelled about 750km over four days to reach Yamba, where he camped out last night.

Along the way, he is aiming to raise $300,000 for the Black Dog Institute, to go towards suicide prevention programs and mental health education in schools and community based settings.

"Jase and I always wanted to travel Australia together, so in spirit I can show him this country ," Mr Woods said.

"Everyone knows someone - or has been someone - who has suffered from anxiety and depression. If this journey can prevent even a single one of those deaths due to suicide, the death of someone else's loved one, then it will be worth it.

"Jase and I went to John Paul College in Sawtell, and yesterday I did a talk in front of them about mental health, telling them about what I'm doing, but also explaining about mental health and to make sure they speak up if they're having any issues.

"There's so many people who would have loved to help my brother if they had known what was going on."

Friends and strangers alike have joined him on various points along the route.

A live tracker on the Ride For Jase website helps people to connect with him and his journey.

"When I started in Sydney I had about seven people with me, and one mate stayed with me for the first three days," he said.

"Today it's all about getting us to Byron. We've got Jase's ashes in the van so we will get some photos."

Follow Mr Woods' live tracker, or donate to the Ride For Jase here.

If you need to speak to someone, help is available: