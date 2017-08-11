Riders conquer the Classic

CYCLING: A STRONG contingent of Clarence Valley cyclists tasted success on the weekend at Queensland's toughest and most prestigious one day road race, the upperlimb.com Cunningham Classic.

Racing from Gatton to Warwick in challenging wind conditions, Laurelea Moss conquered the hilly terrain and pulled ahead in the final sprint to claim the Womens A title.

"This was my fourth time racing in it, and I won it the first year, then came third, and then came second, so it had been annoying me a little bit that I hadn't been able to pull off a win since the first time I race,” Moss said.

"While some of the bigger names of the racing circuit were in Europe, last year's winner raced and as well as a whole group of new up-and-coming girls from Queensland.

"It's a hard race, it's close to 100km and it's expose and windy so it attracts a lot of good riders, so it's pretty much a who's who of racing in Australia is there.

"With the race itself there's quite a lot of uphill sections heading into Warwick and if you're not up there at the top with the front we're not there, so I was happy to stick with the leaders and stay well ahead of the chase group and come away with the win.”

Grafton Cycle Club's Nick Stevens said while it was a challenging race, Grafton Cycle Club enjoyed some good results with Shaun Baxter claiming King of the Hill from Elite Men B, Jye Reardon coming second in Masters C1 Men and Rod Stanton finishing third in Masters C2 Men.

"The local guys went pretty well, and they're all happy with how they raced,” he said.

"Aaron Watts raced in the Elite Men A division and spent about 110km with the breakaway group before finishing in the bunch in 14th place.”