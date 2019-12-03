Riders head from the Valley to Victoria

MORE Clarence Valley BMX riders are tasting success with two young guns impressing at recent state championships.

Britney Cole and Jake Major both put in solid rides at the Victorian State Championships, with both impressing throughout the weekend.

Britney ‘Ballistic’ Cole hit the road with her father Tom ‘Thumb’ Cole and raced up in age after the 15/16 girls class was folded into the 17–24 ladies age group.

Britney still performed extremely well and finished fourth, third and third in her heats and eventually finishing fourth in the final.

It was a great result given Britney was up against older, more experienced riders.

Coffs Coast BMX Club also had a rider compete that is very much part of the Clarence Valley BMX Club family – Jake ‘The Jetsetter’ Major.

Jake competed in the 8–10 years boys class and finished second, second and fourth in the heats before finishing sixth in the final.

On Sunday, both riders hit the track on 20” bikes, and Jake placed second, first and first in his heats, and first in his semi-final.

In the final, Jake came agonisingly close, finishing in second place.

Britney competed in the 16 years girls class and rode extremely well in her final, finishing in fifth position.

CVBMX Club vice-president David Landenberger offered his congratulations to both Britney and Jake on “awesome” results at the championships and gave a “big thank you” to their families for taking their children all the way to Victoria to compete.