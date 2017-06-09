21°
News

Riders hit the road for Beyond Blue

Jarrard Potter
| 9th Jun 2017 3:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR-time Bathurst 1000 winner Steven Richards had a quick pit stop at South Grafton BP this afternoon along with 20 other bike riders as the LaserGroup Monkey Off Your Back ride made their way through town on their way from Melbourne to Cairns.

The crew were into their fourth day of the trip, and are raising money for Beyond Blue along the way, a cause that Mr Richards said is close to many people's hearts.

"Being small business owners they go through the stresses of all that it entails," he said.

"I'm an ambassador for Laser, so about five years ago Laser got involved with Beyond Blue, and since then they've been their nominated charity and they've been trying to raise a few dollars for them.

"All the group of guys and girls are with Laser Plumbing and Electrical and they're the from the franchise businesses from Australia and New Zealand.

"We're actually heading to Laser's annual conference in Cairns, so it's a good opportunity to tie it all in. Some of the guys have come from New Zealand, and a lot of the guys are bike riders anyway so it's worked well. If we're going to go for a ride we might as well do something good and raise a few dollars while we're at it."

LONG RIDE: Steven Richards (centre) with staff from Red Roster and BP South Grafton during in their pit stop during their Monkey Off Your Back ride.
LONG RIDE: Steven Richards (centre) with staff from Red Roster and BP South Grafton during in their pit stop during their Monkey Off Your Back ride. Jarrard Potter

Mr Richards is currently racing in the Australian GT Championships, and has taken one of his BMW M6 GT3 on the road with him.

"We've got our race transport following us with our race car, so we've been getting that out and doing little appearances for different events on the way up," he said.

"The reception has been great everywhere we've gone. We're all happy to be out on our bikes and we're enjoying the ride."

  • If you want to support the Monkey Off Your Back ride, you can donate here.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bathurst 1000 beyond blue cairns lasergroup laser racing melbourne steven richards

BREAKING: Truck, car crash at Halfway Creek

BREAKING: Truck, car crash at Halfway Creek

EMERGENCY service are responding to reports of a crash between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway at Halfway Creek.

SEVERE WEATHER: Heavy rain predicted for Clarence Valley

WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning has been issued for the Clarence Valley for heavy rain and flash flooding this weekend.

The rain is coming this weekend, and there could be plenty of it

Scam targeting bank customers with fake website

Westpac online customers are being targeted in an email scam.

Westpac customers are the latest target of cybercriminals

WEIGHT LOSS: Uni wants your help in new trial

Being willing to tolerate feeling hungry is a weight loss technique a university student wants your help to test.

Guinea pigs wanted for new type of weight loss technique.

Local Partners

BACKWARD GLANCES: Lottery win in Grafton

Births, engagements and a civic centre fountain in Grafton

Council are watching popular dump sites

Clarence Valley Council have provided sample images of new surveillance cameras that rangers will be using.

Council have eyes on dumping sites

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

APPLE has led the evolution of how we enjoy music since the iPod was first unveiled in 2001.

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Jake and Andy bring their wedding sound to town

DUO: Jake and Andy are playing at the Pacific Hotel Yamba this weekend.

Bringing their chilled out sound to Yamba

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

35 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $260,000

INTERSTATE OWNERS SAY SELL! Set on a flood free 594m2 block in town. The home, which is estimated to have been built in the 1970's, is of solid construction with...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 $730,000

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Put some colour in your life.

33 Cameron Lane, Maclean 2463

3 2 3 $419,000

Bold colours and creative thoughts have gone into this beautiful near new Maclean home. It certainly stands out from the pack from the outside but it’s not until...

Convenient Location with a View

5 Ward St, Lawrence 2460

House 2 1 1 $285,000

Located in the riverside village of Lawrence, this 2 bedroom cottage offers a convenient, comfortable lifestyle. Sitting on 1,012 m2 the potential to subdivide...

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $324,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

Small house, big dreams?

10 Candole, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 1 Auction

When a family has called a house their home since first built, it's clear that it stands proud. The humble cottage dates back to the early 30's and is still...

Size Matters

3 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a generous size home on a generous size block within walking distance to Yamba Shopping Fair and a 5 minute drive to Yamba's famous beaches ...

Stylish Design In Quiet Maclean Lane

Maclean 2463

House 3 2 3 $419,000

A short distance to school and CBD, fresh faced and modern this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, double lockup garage residence is almost new and packed with...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!