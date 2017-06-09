Riders hit the road for Beyond Blue

FOUR-time Bathurst 1000 winner Steven Richards had a quick pit stop at South Grafton BP this afternoon along with 20 other bike riders as the LaserGroup Monkey Off Your Back ride made their way through town on their way from Melbourne to Cairns.

The crew were into their fourth day of the trip, and are raising money for Beyond Blue along the way, a cause that Mr Richards said is close to many people's hearts.

"Being small business owners they go through the stresses of all that it entails," he said.

"I'm an ambassador for Laser, so about five years ago Laser got involved with Beyond Blue, and since then they've been their nominated charity and they've been trying to raise a few dollars for them.

"All the group of guys and girls are with Laser Plumbing and Electrical and they're the from the franchise businesses from Australia and New Zealand.

"We're actually heading to Laser's annual conference in Cairns, so it's a good opportunity to tie it all in. Some of the guys have come from New Zealand, and a lot of the guys are bike riders anyway so it's worked well. If we're going to go for a ride we might as well do something good and raise a few dollars while we're at it."

LONG RIDE: Steven Richards (centre) with staff from Red Roster and BP South Grafton during in their pit stop during their Monkey Off Your Back ride. Jarrard Potter

Mr Richards is currently racing in the Australian GT Championships, and has taken one of his BMW M6 GT3 on the road with him.

"We've got our race transport following us with our race car, so we've been getting that out and doing little appearances for different events on the way up," he said.

"The reception has been great everywhere we've gone. We're all happy to be out on our bikes and we're enjoying the ride."