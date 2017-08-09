Riders ready for mountain bike action

AIRBORNE: Josh Weatherstone tests out the trails on the Woodford Island hill ahead of the Mountain Biking Australia National Gravity Enduro Series.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: With the Mountain Biking Australia National Gravity Enduro Series set to make its debut in the Clarence Valley this weekend, the Clarence Valley Mountain Bike Club is keen to see their members take on some of the best mountain bike riders in the country this weekend.

White Lightning Events has taken on the task of organising the fifth and final round of the Enduro Series before the finals start, and Pam White said preparations at Woodford Island were going well.

"We are all very excited for the weekend," White said.

"We are only a new club, we formed in November last year so we're not even a year old and this will be our first national event.

"We've been preparing for this for more than a year now, working with Clarence Valley Council, Crown Land and the Yaegl community who have been completely supportive of the event, and we've been working developing trails in Woodford."

For years the hills of Woodford Island have been an unofficial hotbed for mountain biking enthusiasts, and with the national event fast approaching White said it was an opportunity to share the trails with those travelling to the region.

"We've got people in the club who have been riding these trails since they were 10 years old, and it's a beautiful location," she said.

"We're expecting around 100 to 150 entries, and while this is new to the area after this national event we want to develop the event into something annual for the club, so it's a small taste of what people can expect in the future. It just so happens to be a national event, so we're expecting people to come across from all over Australia, we will have lots of visitors from south-east Queensland but we've also got entrants from South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria, which is fantastic."

White said the club was lucky to receive a grant through Clarence Valley Council sponsorship program and help from Mountain Biking Australia.

"We see this as a huge event and a stepping stone towards bigger developments and we're trying to incorporate local businesses and the community in the future," White said.

With 30 members of the Clarence Valley Mountain Bike Club ready to hit the hill, registration to take part in the competition is open until midnight tonight.

For more details, visit https://www.mtba.asn.au.

MTB Australia is working in conjunction with White Lightning Events and the Clarence Valley Council, which is supporting the event as part of its successful sports tourism program.