Riders ready for Twilight Rodeo

READY TO RIDE: Dougal Hebblewhite, 13, Gus Hebblewhite, 16, Bryce Cranney, 10 and William Ellem, 12, will all take part in the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo at Maclean Showground on Saturday. Jarrard Potter

RODEO: The Lawrence Rodeo Committee is prepared for massive Twilight Rodeo at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, with a strong list of nominations across all categories set to give the crowd a fun night of rodeo action.

With last year's open bull ride champion Clint Glass set to return to defend his crown, organiser Bruce Green said nominations were strong across the entire program, including 19 nominations for the open bull ride event.

"We've put something a bit different into the program this year, we're going to have a chute-out between the top eight open bull riders with a $1000 prize, winner takes all,” Green said.

"It's been something we've been looking at doing for a while, and the concept is we'll have the first two rounds of the open bull ride which will count towards the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo pointscore, and the top eight riders from that will go into the final event of the night, so it will have the best of the best going up against each other for the prize, which is a bonus.

"Maybe that's why we've got the extra nominations but it should be a good challenge.”

Not to be outdone by their senior counterparts, junior riders will also have the chance to entertain the crowd with a full program of events for younger riders as well.

Among the juniors looking forward to the rodeo is 16-year-old Gus Hebblewhite, who said he was excited to take to the showground for the junior bull ride.

"It's great riding at the Maclean Showground, the crowd really gets behind you, it's a lot of fun,” Hebblewhite said.

Green said he was pleased with the strength in competitor numbers across the various events, from junior, novice and open bull riding as well as the other events. "To have riders like Troy Wilkinson nominate, who has been riding all over the world in the Professional Bull Riders circuit and competing in the US, it's pretty big to have someone of that calibre riding in Maclean.

"It should be a big night, we've got a big program with plenty of action there and we're all really excited for a fun night.”

The Lawrence Twilight Rodeo will be at the Maclean Showground on December 29, with main events from 6pm. For more details visit the Lawrence Rodeo Facebook page.